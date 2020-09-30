Suez calls on Engie not to decide on its future under Veolia's terms

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SUEZ is seen on the company headquarters at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French water and waste company Suez SEVI.PA on Wednesday called on Engie's ENGIE.PA board and shareholders not to decide on the future of the company under bigger rival Veolia's VIE.PA conditions and timetable.

Suez also said in a statement that there was no guarantee that its shareholders would benefit from Veolia’s cash offer at the same price and conditions as Engie which owns almost 32% of Suez.

Veolia raised its offer for a 29.9% stake in Suez to 3.4 billion euros ($4 billion) from 2.9 billion euros. [nL8N2GR1Q3]

($1 = 0.8543 euros)