PARIS (Reuters) - The offer to buy the bulk of Engie's ENGIE.PA stake in Suez SEVI.PA remains valid until Sept. 30 and can be enhanced, Veolia VIE.PA CEO Antoine Frerot said on Friday.

Frerot also told reporters that Veolia does not plan to sell its water business in France to buy Suez.