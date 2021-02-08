Suez says court ordered Veolia not to launch full takeover bid

FILE PHOTO: A flag with the logo of Suez is seen on a barge in Paris, France, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French water and waste management firm Suez said on Monday that a court has ordered its rival Veolia not to launch any full takeover offer for Suez shares if Suez’s board has not approved it.

Veolia said on Sunday it was launching an offer for all of Suez, valuing the group at 11.3 billion euros ($13.60 billion), after dropping efforts to win the backing of the Suez board.

($1 = 0.8310 euros)