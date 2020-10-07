Veolia CEO tells Le Figaro paper that Suez deal still possible

FILE PHOTO: Antoine Frerot, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Veolia SA, attends a signing ceremony with EDF at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), the trade fair event for the global nuclear community in Villepinte near Paris, France, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Antoine Frerot, the chairman and chief executive of French utility Veolia VIE.PA, told Le Figaro newspaper in an interview published on Wednesday that a deal with its bid target Suez SEVI.PA was still possible.

“We can arrive at an agreement with Suez,” Frerot told the paper, adding he thought another two or three months of talks could result in a deal being reached with Suez.

Veolia has already secured 30% of the capital of its rival Suez and stands ready to launch an offer on the remainder of the shares but the month-long battle appears far from over as the target strongly reaffirmed its refusal to yield.