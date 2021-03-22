Veolia seeks injunction against Suez poison pill: Les Echos

Slideshow ( 2 images )

PARIS (Reuters) - Veolia, the French water and waste group pursuing a hostile takeover of Suez, is taking legal action including seeking an injunction against its rival’s poison-pill defence, Les Echos reported.

The legal steps reported by the French daily, and long threatened by Veolia, are the latest blow in a six-month takeover battle triggered by Engie’s sale of a 29.9% Suez stake to Veolia.

In an effort to force Veolia to the negotiating table, the Suez board on Saturday activated a Dutch foundation set up earlier to prevent the sale of French water assets that Veolia would need to divest to win antitrust approval for the deal.

Besides asking a court to suspend the foundation, Veolia is demanding that Suez board members specify whether they voted for its establishment, as a prelude to legal action seeking 300 million euros ($358 million) in joint damages, Les Echos reported on its website.

Suez, whose board rejected Veolia’s 18 euro-per-share offer in February, issued a counter-proposal over the weekend.

That offer, immediately dismissed by Veolia, would see Veolia pay 20 euros per share and cede a larger part of the business to private equity funds Ardian and GIP at an equivalent price.

($1 = 0.8380 euros)