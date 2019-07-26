July 26, 2019 / 5:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Utility Suez's first-half net profits rise, company keeps financial targets

FILE PHOTO: People are silhouetted in front of the new logo of French waste and water company Suez Environnement during a presentation in Paris, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French waste and water group Suez (SEVI.PA) said first-half net profits more than doubled to 212 million euros ($236 million) thanks to a 145 million euro positive impact from a court ruling in its favor over a dispute on a contract it had in Argentina.

First-half revenue rose 3.7% to 8.66 billion euros.

Core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 15% to 1.52 billion and its EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) rose 6.2% to 645 million.

Suez confirmed its targets for 2019 organic revenue growth of 2-3 percent and organic EBIT growth of 4-5 percent.

The company also said it would present a new strategy plan by October 30.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

