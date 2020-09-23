Suez requested stockmarket watchdog AMF look into Veolia bid

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Suez is seen on the top of a building in Rueil-Malmaison, France, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French waste and water management firm Suez SEVI.PA, the target of a hostile takeover bid from rival Veolia VIE.PA, has requested that French stock market watchdog AMF look into Veolia's move, Suez chairman Philippe Varin said on Wednesday.

Varin told a hearing at the National Assembly that AMF was expected to meet very soon on that issue.

“Contacts have been made with AMF on this process. At the start of the week we submitted a request to the (AMF) president to look at the issue”,Varin said.

“As far as we are aware, a meeting (of the AMF) will take place very soon on this issue,” he added.