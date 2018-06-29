FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 6:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Alvean seen as sole receiver of small July raw sugar delivery: traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Alvean is expected to be the buyer of 6,519 lots, or about 331,000 tonnes, of raw sugar against the July contract on ICE Futures U.S. that expired on Friday, traders said.

This is the smallest July delivery since 2014, ICE data show.

Alvean, a joint venture trade house of Cargill Inc and Brazilian sugarcane cooperative Copersucar, did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation. The exchange was due to publish the official data on the sugar’s delivery on Monday.

Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Tom Brown

