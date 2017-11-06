Oil price moves to impact sugar market: analysts

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Sugar market participants will have to closely follow developments in the oil market to gauge future price moves for the sweetener, as the correlation between the two has strengthened since changes in Brazil’s fuels market, analysts said on Monday.

State-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, has since July been adjusting gasoline and diesel prices almost daily on a new pricing policy that follows fluctuations in the international oil market.

As a result, gasoline prices have risen almost 20 percent in Brazil since then, widening the price gap with cheaper ethanol and leading mills to produce more of the biofuel to cope with rising demand, and less sugar as both products compete for the raw material.

The large price gap is helping mills to increase ethanol prices and yet remain competitive against gasoline, which is lifting sugar prices locally as well.

“Gasoline is going up, ethanol is following that rise and so is sugar,” Plinio Nastari, chief analyst at consultancy Datagro, said on Monday on the sidelines of a conference he organized ahead of the Brazil Sugar Dinner on Thursday.

“The sugar market will have to take that correlation into account, because it is very strong now,” softs market expert Michael McDougall said.

Brazil is the largest sugar producer and exporter, with almost 40 percent of the global market, and any change in the production mix with mills producing more ethanol and less sugar will impact supplies of the sweetener globally.

According to Cepea/Esalq, an agricultural market research body at the University of Sao Paulo, local ethanol prices rose every week in the last five weeks, while its crystal sugar price index went from 52.3 reais per 50-kg bag 30 days ago to 58.7 reais currently.

McDougall cited the current outlook for a firm oil market in coming months, due to output cuts by OPEC and a lack of new exploration projects, as supportive of sugar since it might keep Brazilian ethanol prices and demand strong.