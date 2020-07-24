Sulzer CEO says recovery is underway, sales will be up around 10% in second half

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss pumpmaker Sulzer (SUN.S) will see an increase in sales during the second half of 2020 as the post COVID-19 recovery gets underway, Chief Executive Greg Poux-Guillaume said on Friday.

“Sulzer sales are usually 10% higher in the second half of the year than they are in the first half of the year. When we look at how our businesses are behaving, we think it will be a similar order of magnitude this year,” Poux-Guillaume told reporters after the company reported its first-half earnings.