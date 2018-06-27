FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
June 27, 2018 / 11:12 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Summit plunges 70 percent as muscle-wasting disorder drug fails

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain’s Summit Therapeutics Plc said on Wednesday that it would stop developing its Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) drug, ezutromid, after it failed a mid-stage study, sending its shares plunging more than 70 percent.

DMD is a rare, genetic disorder that hampers muscle movement mainly in men, affecting one in every 3,500 to 5,000 males. A lack of dystrophin can cause life-threatening damage to the heart, and over time, death, often at a young age.

“While we believe utrophin modulation could still have a place in the treatment of DMD, it is clear that ezutromid is not providing a benefit for patients,” Glyn Edwards, chief executive officer said in a statement.

Summit, which also plans to implement cost-cutting measure, said it will now focus its operations on the development of its pipeline of antibiotics.

The company’s lead product candidate, ridinilazole, is expected to enter late-stage clinical trials for the treatment of C. difficile infection in first quarter of 2019, it said.

The company’s U.S. shares were down 76 percent at $3, while its London-listed shares were down 70 pct at 195 pence.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.