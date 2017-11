TOKYO (Reuters) - Sumo grand champion Harumafuji has informed the Japan Sumo Association of his intent to retire, an association spokesman said, following the Mongolian’s assault of a junior wrestler.

FILE PHOTO : Mongolian-born grand sumo champion Yokozuna Harumafuji performs the New Year's ring-entering rite at the annual celebration for the New Year at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Harumafuji’s “oyakata” Isegahama, who runs the gym, or “stable” where Harumafuji trains, informed the association on the grand champion’s behalf, the spokesman said.