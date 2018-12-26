Sun Corp in talks to sell stake in Israel's Cellebrite: report

FILE PHOTO: A Cellebrite forensic device extracts data from a Samsung mobile phone during a demonstration at a training centre in Beijing, China June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Cate Cadell

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Japan’s Sun Corp (6736.T) is looking to sell up to 50 percent of Israeli digital intelligence provider Cellebrite at a valuation of $400 million, a leading Israeli financial newspaper said on Wednesday.

Cellebrite, fully owned by Sun Corp, specializes in forensics and extraction of data from mobile devices.

The Calcalist newspaper said Sun Corp is in talks with a number of potential buyers, including Australia’s Macquarie Group (MQG.AX) and U.S. private equity firm KKR (KKR.N).

Officials at Cellebrite, Sun Corp, Macquarie and KKR were not immediately available for comment.