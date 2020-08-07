Sun Life says return of COVID-19 lockdowns in parts of Asia contribute to third-quarter uncertainties

FILE PHOTO: The Sun Life Financial logo is seen at their corporate headquarters of One York Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

TORONTO (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) said on Friday strong wealth sales, particularly from Asia, in the second quarter helped offset declines elsewhere but the return of pandemic-driven lockdowns in parts of the region make for an uncertain third quarter.

On Thursday, Sun Life reported core earnings that beat analyst expectations, driven by fewer claims in some U.S. health plans and gains from investments, even as insurance sales dropped 6%.

Sun Life shares opened up 0.7% on Friday but pared gains to trade up 0.1% to C$54.05 in early trade in Toronto, versus a 0.3% decline in the Toronto stock benchmark .GSPTSE.