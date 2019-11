(Reuters) - Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO) posted a 10.8% rise in underlying quarterly profit, helped by growth in insurance sales in its Asia unit and asset management business.

The company’s underlying net income rose to C$809 million ($613.7 million), or C$1.37 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$730 million, or C$1.20 per share, a year earlier.