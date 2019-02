The Sun Life Financial logo is seen at their corporate headquarters of One York Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings which were ahead of market expectations, helped by a strong performance from its units in the United States and Asia.

The company reported earnings per share, excluding one-off items, of C$1.19, compared with C$1.05 a year ago. Analysts had on average forecast earnings, excluding one-off items, of C$1.15, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.