Sun Life profit misses estimates as wealth sales fall in Canada unit

FILE PHOTO: The Sun Life Financial logo is seen at their corporate headquarters of One York Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

(Reuters) - Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial missed estimates for quarterly earnings on Wednesday, as weaker wealth sales hurt its performance in domestic market.

Wealth sales, which include mutual and managed funds, in Canada fell 26 percent in the quarter compared to a year ago and overall sales in the category fell about 10 percent to C$35.99 billion.

Underlying net income in the country fell 20 percent to C$237 million.

Insurers in Canada have increasingly looked to Asia for growth, selling to the region’s burgeoning middle class population, and to diversify from domestic markets where competition is intense.

However, net income, excluding one-off items, fell 5 percent in its Asia unit to C$122 million.

Overall net income, excluding one-time items, fell to C$717 million ($531.98 million), or C$1.20 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$770 million, or C$1.26 per share, a year reut.rs/2WDmV6B earlier.

On a per share basis, Sun Life posted a profit of C$1.20 per share, while analysts had expected C$1.21, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.