FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
August 8, 2018 / 9:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

SunLife quarterly earnings beat market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings which beat market expectations, driven in part by strong growth from its Asian business.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Sun Life Financial is seen in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill/File Photo

Sun Life reported net income, excluding one-off items, of C$729 million, or C$1.20 share, compared with C$689 million, or C$1.12 Canadian cents per share, the year before. Analysts had on average forecast earnings, excluding one-off items, of C$1.15, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.