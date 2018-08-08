SunLife quarterly earnings beat market expectations

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings which beat market expectations, driven in part by strong growth from its Asian business.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Sun Life Financial is seen in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill/File Photo

Sun Life reported net income, excluding one-off items, of C$729 million, or C$1.20 share, compared with C$689 million, or C$1.12 Canadian cents per share, the year before. Analysts had on average forecast earnings, excluding one-off items, of C$1.15, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.