Berkshire Hathaway takes stake in Canada's Suncor Energy

FILE PHOTO: A Suncor refinery is seen in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Thursday it had taken a stake in Suncor Energy Inc, sending the U.S.-listed shares of the oil and gas producer up 4 percent in after-market trading.

Berkshire said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it has a stake of 10.8 million shares in the company, representing about 0.7 percent of Suncor’s total outstanding shares, according to Eikon data from Refinitiv.