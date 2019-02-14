Deals
February 14, 2019 / 9:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Berkshire Hathaway takes stake in Canada's Suncor Energy

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Suncor refinery is seen in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Thursday it had taken a stake in Suncor Energy Inc, sending the U.S.-listed shares of the oil and gas producer up 4 percent in after-market trading.

Berkshire said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it has a stake of 10.8 million shares in the company, representing about 0.7 percent of Suncor’s total outstanding shares, according to Eikon data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below