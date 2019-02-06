Suncor sees Alberta oil cuts ending early after rail shipments slow

FILE PHOTO - A Suncor refinery is seen in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc, one of Canada’s biggest oil producers, expects the province of Alberta to end mandatory production curtailments ahead of schedule as they have caused a price boost that makes rail shipments uneconomic, Chief Executive Steve Williams said.

Such unintended consequences are happening faster than the Alberta government likely expected, and it should now plan for a “soft exit” from curtailments that is fair to producers, Williams said on a quarterly conference call on Wednesday.

“The rail economics are seriously damaged, and a lot of the rail movements are stopping or have stopped,” he said. That’s going to have the opposite impact than what the government wants.

“It’s time to start planning for what we call a soft landing or a soft exit,” Williams said.

Alberta curtailed 325,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January to drain a glut of crude in storage that was caused by congested pipelines. The output cuts boosted Canadian oil prices from record lows last year, but Suncor and other producers that have ample pipeline space and refineries say it harmed their integrated businesses.

Alberta eased the curtailments modestly for February and March. Its plan is to reduce the curtailments further to an average of 95,000 bpd through the end of 2019 once storage levels are reduced enough.