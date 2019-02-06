Canadian energy producer Suncor reports quarterly loss

FILE PHOTO - Steam from a Suncor refinery rises at rear as pipes are seen traversing industrial zone dubbed "Refinery Row", also run by energy firms Enbridge and Kinder Morgan in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc, Canada’s second-largest energy producer, reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday compared with a profit a year ago, as lower prices for the country’s crude offset gains from higher refinery margins.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company reported a net loss of C$280 million, or 18 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from a profit of C$1.38 billion, or 84 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total upstream production rose to 831,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, compared with 736,400 in the year-ago quarter.