Australia insurer Suncorp sees higher natural hazard costs for 2020-21

(Reuters) - Australia’s Suncorp Group Ltd (SUN.AX) said on Wednesday it had set aside A$90 million to A$130 million ($62 million-$90 million) more for natural hazard costs in 2020/21 than last year, when bushfires ravaged large parts of the country.

Australia’s second-largest insurer, which had an estimated A$820 million in natural hazard costs for 2019/20, also named Clive van Horen as chief executive of its banking unit.

(This story corrects headline and lead to say natural hazard costs will be higher, not lower)