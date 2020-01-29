January 29, 2020 / 9:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Suncorp expects bushfire, hailstorm costs to stay within provision

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australia’s Suncorp Group (SUN.AX) said on Thursday that costs from the devastating bushfires, hailstorms and heavy rainfall across the country will likely be capped at A$300 million ($205 million) and stay within its full-year provision.

The insurer said it received more than 25,000 claims due to the hailstorms and over 1,400 claims as a result of the heavy rains.

“This has been an unprecedented start to the bushfire and storm season in Australia,” Chief Executive Steve Johnston said in a statement.

Natural hazard costs in the first-half were unchanged at A$519 million, Suncorp said, adding that it expected reinsurance program to help full-year costs remain within its A$820 million provision.

Costs from the bushfires alone in the first-half were A$145 million, with an extra A$75 million to A$105 million expected in the second half, the company said.

Insurance Australia Group (IAG.AX) last week cut its fiscal 2020 insurance margin guidance following the surge in hailstorm-related claims.

Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below