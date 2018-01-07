FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
Predictions 2018
Iran
North Korea
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Big Story 10
January 7, 2018 / 10:57 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Australia's Suncorp sees $126-134 million impact from Melbourne hailstorm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australian insurer Suncorp Group Ltd said on Monday it expects the financial impact of the recent hailstorm in Melbourne to be between A$160 million ($125.81 million) and A$170 million.

The company said it expects to receive more than 21,000 claims across its insurance brands including AAMI and Suncorp, with the majority of claims for home and motor damage.

Suncorp said the total natural hazard claim costs for its half-year ended Dec. 31 would be in the range of A$406 million to A$416 million, which is A$60 million to A$70 million above the allowance for the half.

“We are focused on ensuring the safety of our customers and their families, as well as processing all claims as soon as possible to give customers peace of mind during the holiday season,” said Chief Executive Michael Cameron.

Suncorp remains well protected against further natural hazard events, the insurer added in a statement.

Suncorp said its half-yearly results will be released to the market on Feb. 15.

Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.