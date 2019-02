SunExpress says completes $250 million plane financing talks, no deal signed yet

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish-German budget airline SunExpress has completed talks on $250 million financing for five aircraft which it is adding to its fleet in 2019, but has not yet signed a deal, its general manager Jens Bischof said on Wednesday.

Founded in 1989 as a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, SunExpress is based in Antalya on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast and carries nearly nine million passengers a year.