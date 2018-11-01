U.S. Appeals Court rules against Sunoco in excise tax case

FILE PHOTO - A Sunoco station with current gasoline and diesel prices is seen during a fill up in Colesville, Maryland February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that Sunoco (SUN.N) not be allowed to claim $1 billion in alcohol fuel mixture credits on its federal excise tax returns, the U.S. Justice Department said.

In a statement, the department said Sunoco sought to reduce its federal income taxes with an excise tax expense that was never paid. It said the appeals court’s decision upholding a ruling by the Court of Federal Claims was “precedential.”