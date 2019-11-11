SunPower to separate solar panel unit from storage, shares rise

(Reuters) - U.S. solar company SunPower said on Monday it would split into two publicly traded companies, separating most of its solar panel manufacturing operations from storage and energy services, sending its shares up as much as 15%.

FILE PHOTO: SunPower Corporation, headquartered in Silicon Valley recently acquired SolarWorld Hillsboro manufacturing plant is seen in Hillsboro, Oregon, U.S., November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

The solar panel division, named Maxeon Solar Technologies, will be headquartered in Singapore, with manufacturing operations in France, Malaysia, Mexico and the Philippines.

The energy storage and services unit will retain the SunPower name and focus on catering to the residential and commercial solar installation markets in the United States.

“This transaction will also simplify both organizational structures, lowering costs, while improving efficiency and creating (two) more nimble companies,” Chief Executive Officer Thomas Werner said on a conference call with analysts.

The separation will be through a tax-free spin‐off of all Maxeon Solar shares held by SunPower to the company’s shareholders.

As part of the deal, SunPower’s long-time partner Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co will invest $298 million in Maxeon Solar and hold a 29% stake in the company, while SunPower shareholders will hold the rest.

Shares of SunPower, majority owned by French energy giant Total SA, were up nearly 3% at $8.60.

At the time of separation, expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020, the two businesses will enter into a multi-year exclusive supply agreement covering sales within the United States and Canada of products manufactured by Maxeon Solar.

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov said the brokerage had a mixed perspective to the news.

“We have long looked at SunPower’s vertical integration and broad geographic diversification as differentiating strengths rather than weaknesses: put another way, ‘a feature, not a bug.’”

SunPower Chief Executive Officer Tom Werner will retain the role at the company, while Jeff Waters, CEO of SunPower’s Technologies business unit will head of Maxeon.