May 8, 2018 / 8:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

SunPower posts smaller-than-expected loss on solar panel demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. solar company SunPower Corp (SPWR.O) reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Tuesday on higher demand for solar panels that helped offset the impact of Trump administration’s import tariffs.

The San Jose, California-based company said it expects a net loss of $100 million to $125 million in the second quarter.

The company forecast 2018 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization to be between $75 million and $125 million, including an estimated $55 million impact related to the solar panel import tariffs.

SunPower’s net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $115.97 million, or 83 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, from a loss of $219.73 million, or $1.58 per share, a year earlier.

    Excluding items, the company lost 20 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting the company to report a loss of 32 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    The company, majority owned by French energy giant Total SA (TOTF.PA), said revenue rose to $391.89 million from $329.10 million.

    SunPower shares were marginally up in after-market trade.

    Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

