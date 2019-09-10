Business News
September 10, 2019 / 1:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Activist investor AOC gets Sunrise Communications stake: source

1 Min Read

ZURICH/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German activist investor AOC has built a stake of less than 3% in Swiss telecoms group Sunrise Communications (SRCG.S), a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

The source said AOC was likely to oppose Sunrise’s proposed 6.3 billion Swiss franc ($6.36 billion) takeover of Liberty Global’s (LBTYA.O) Swiss UPC business, which already faces a revolt with at least two big investors joining top Sunrise shareholder Freenet (FNTGn.DE) in resisting the deal.

Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below