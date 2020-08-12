Liberty Global would consider IPO of Sunrise business in future

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries speaks during an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the Cable Congress in Warsaw, Poland June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

ZURICH (Reuters) - Liberty Global (LBTYA.O) would consider a flotation of Sunrise Communications (SRCG.S) in the future after it completes its 6.8 billion Swiss franc ($7.40 billion) takeover of the Swiss business, Chief Executive Mike Fries said on Wednesday.

“That has a very good chance of happening,” Fries told reporters when asked about a potential float in future. “We don’t have a problem with publicly listed companies, our operating company in Belgium is a publicly listed company.

“We believe that Swiss investors generally are attracted to local companies, especially in the telecoms space which have strong and sustainable cash flows. We would be more than willing to look at that down the road when the businesses have come together and the operations are running smoothly.”