Salt Mobile to subpoena Liberty Global, executives in Sunrise takeover dispute

ZURICH (Reuters) - Salt Mobile SA on Tuesday said it won a U.S. court’s permission to serve subpoenas on Liberty Global (LBTYA.O), Chairman John Malone and Chief Executive Michael Fries in a dispute over the telecom giant’s proposed $7.4 billion takeover of Switzerland’s Sunrise Communications (SRCG.S).

Salt Mobile, owned by French billionaire Xavier Niel, said last week it thinks the deal violates terms of a now-paused joint venture that Salt and Sunrise announced in May, while Sunrise contends the takeover offer is legal and that it has done nothing wrong.

“Salt is authorised to, and will immediately, serve subpoenas on Liberty Global Inc., Liberty Media Corporation, John C. Malone, and Michael Fries,” Salt said in a statement.