Sunrise CEO optimistic to get Freenet's approval for UPC deal: FUW

BERLIN (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications CEO Olaf Swantee does not believe the company’s largest shareholder Freenet would oppose the planned takeover of Liberty Global’s Swiss business, he was quoted as saying by a newspaper on Tuesday.

Germany’s Freenet, which owns a quarter of Sunrise, said in February it would not take part in a $4.1 billion rights issue to fund the takeover of UPC’s Switzerland business, a subsidiary of Liberty Global.

“But this does not mean that Freenet will vote against the deal”, Swantee told Switzerland’s Finanz und Wirtschaft newspaper.