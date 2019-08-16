Freenet says to vote against Sunrise capital hike for UPC deal

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Freenet AG (FNTGn.DE) said on Friday it would vote against a proposed 4.1 billion franc ($4.19 billion) capital hike at Sunrise Communications (SRCG.S) to fund a takeover bid for Liberty Global’s (LBTYA.O) Swiss unit UPC.

The German telecoms firm, which owns one-quarter of Sunrise, said it was not satisfied with the 6.3 billion franc bid for UPC, whose price and structure was “unbalanced and unfavourable for all Sunrise shareholders”.

($1 = 0.9788 Swiss francs)