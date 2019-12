Bottles of single malt whisky produced in distilleries of Japanese Suntory Group are offered at Glen Fahrn liquor store in Zurich, Switzerland June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese beverage maker Suntory said on Monday it would begin selling its first whisky blended in India, as it pushes further into the world’s largest market for the spirit.

Suntory, which already sells whisky in India including from its subsidiary Beam Suntory, would begin selling a new product which uses imported whisky blended in India, a spokeswoman said.