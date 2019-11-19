Deals
November 19, 2019 / 9:04 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

U.S. Fed approves merger between BB&T, SunTrust Banks

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A BB&T bank is pictured in Alexandria, Virginia July 22, 2010. BB&T Corp. shares were lower after the bank came in with higher profit but fell short of earnings forecasts. REUTERS/Molly Riley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Tuesday it approved a merger between BB&T Corp (BBT.N) and SunTrust Banks Inc (STI.N), sealing the biggest tie-up of banks since the 2007-2009 global financial crisis.

Analysts have said such a tie-up has been made possible by regulatory easing under the administration of President Donald Trump, which has encouraged banking regulators to take a more relaxed approach to approving mergers, bank applications, and when enforcing post-crisis rules.

Reporting by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below