SunTrust says ex-employee may have shared info on 1.5 million clients

(Reuters) - SunTrust Banks Inc (STI.N) said on Friday a former employee may have attempted to download some information on nearly 1.5 million clients and share it with a criminal third-party.

The company said it believes the information included names and account balances, but not personally identifiable information, such as social security numbers, account numbers, pins, user IDs, passwords or driver’s license numbers.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based regional bank’s shares fell 2.95 pct to $65.05 in premarket trading.

Chief Executive Officer William Rogers said the bank discovered the attempt to download client information was made six to eight weeks ago.

“We began our own internal investigation and through that process, approximately 6 to 8 weeks ago, we discovered that the former employee attempted to download client information,” Rogers said in a post-earnings conference call.

No significant fraudulent activity has been identified, Rogers said.

SunTrust also said that as of last week, it believed the stolen information had not left the bank.

Rogers said this was not a data breach, adding the employee was not authorized to get that level of information, and that the company was reviewing its systems and capabilities.

“While management appears to be proactively addressing the data issue, we expect a degree of uncertainty to persist as the duration, breadth, and financial impact of any related investigations (both internal and external) are not yet known,” Evercore analysts wrote in a client note.

In a press release shortly after the call, SunTrust said it will offer identity protection services to all of its clients free of charge, not just those potentially impacted.

SunTrust reported a 36 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by a rise in net interest income and lower expenses.