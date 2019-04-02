Superdry founder named interim CEO as majority of board steps down

FILE PHOTO: A window display is seen at a Superdry store in London, Britain, March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

(Reuters) - Superdry named its co-founder and former boss Julian Dunkerton as interim chief executive officer on Tuesday after a majority of the British fashion group’s board stepped down.

The company said Chairman Peter Bamford, CEO Euan Sutherland and Chief Financial Officer Ed Barker have resigned and will stand down immediately.

Superdry named Peter Williams, an industry veteran who is the current chairman of online fashion retailer Boohoo, as chairman.