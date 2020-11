FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at a Superdry store in London, Britain, March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - Britain's Superdry SDRY.L posted lower first-half revenue on Thursday with coronavirus-led measures hitting traffic in stores, while the fashion retailer prepares to shut its stores for a second national lockdown in England.

The company, which sells sweatshirts, hoodies and jackets featuring Japanese text, said revenue fell 23.3% for 26 weeks ended Oct. 24.