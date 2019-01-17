Israeli games developer Playtika buys Austrian card games maker

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli mobile games company Playtika said on Thursday it has acquired Austria-based card games firm Supertreat GmbH, just a month after it bought German puzzle developer Wooga GmbH as it seeks to expand further into casual games.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

As part of the acquisition, Israel-based Playtika will add the Solitaire Grand Harvest app to its growing portfolio of casual games.

Founded in 2010, the maker of casino-style games, such as Slotomania, for social networks has over 27 million monthly active users playing its titles and more than 2,000 employees.

Caesars Interactive Entertainment bought Playtika in 2011 and sold it in 2016 to a Chinese private equity consortium led by Giant Network Group for $4.4 billion.