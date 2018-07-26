United Natural Foods to buy grocery retailer Supervalu in $2.9 billion deal

(Reuters) - U.S. grocery retailer Supervalu Inc (SVU.N) will sell itself to United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI.O) in a $2.9 billion deal that includes debt, it said on Thursday, after coming under pressure from some shareholders to explore a sale.

United Natural Foods, a distributor of natural and organic foods, offered Supervalu shareholders $32.50 per share in cash, a 67 percent premium to Supervalu’s Wednesday closing price.

Shares of Supervalu rose 64 percent in premarket trading, while United Natural’s stock fell 7 percent.

United Natural Foods, the primary supplier for Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) Whole Foods Market, said it plans to sell some Supervalu retail assets after the deal.

“Combining our leading position in natural and organic foods with Supervalu’s presence in fast-turning products makes us the partner of choice for a broader range of customers,” United Natural Foods Chief Executive Officer Steve Spinner said in a statement.

Providence, Rhode Island-based United Natural will fund the acquisition with debt.