U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs appeal by florist who spurned gay couple

File photo: Groom figurines are seen on a cake at a ceremony to celebrate the wedding of Jeff Zarrillo and Paul Katami at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear an appeal by a florist fined by Washington state for refusing to make a flower arrangement for a same-sex wedding due to her Christian beliefs, sidestepping another major case pitting gay rights against religious liberty.

After ruling in 2018 in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for two men for religious reasons, the justices turned away an appeal by Barronelle Stutzman, owner of Arlene’s Flowers in the city of Richland, after a lower court upheld Washington’s action. Stutzman refused service to gay couple Robert Ingersoll and Curt Freed in 2013.