Colombia's Grupo SURA 2nd-qtr net profit drops 50 pct

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Second-quarter net profit for Colombian investment holding company Grupo SURA SIS.CN dropped to $75.9 million (231.6 billion Colombian pesos), down 50.5 percent from the same quarter a year ago, the company said.

The fall was attributed to exchange rate changes related to debt in foreign currencies, Grupo SURA said in a filing to the Andean country’s financial regulator late on Monday.

Consolidated income was up 18.3 percent between April and June to 4.9 trillion pesos, the company said.

Net profit for the first half of the year was 637 billion pesos, a decrease of 34.6 percent year-on-year due to the fall in the peso.