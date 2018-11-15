Net profit at Colombia's Grupo SURA down 10.2 percent in third-quarter

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian investment holding company Grupo SURA SIS.CN said on Thursday its net profit fell 10.2 percent in the third quarter from the year-ago period, to 413.6 billion pesos ($129.5 million), due to exchange rates.

Income was down 6.3 percent year-on-year between July and September at 4.88 trillion pesos, because of the negative impact of the exchange rate on dollar-denominated debt, the company said in a filing to the financial regulator.

The company has shares in Bancolombia SA BIC.CN, Grupo Argos SA ARG.CN, Grupo Nutresa SA NCH.CN and the pension fund Proteccion SA SPR.CN, among other investments.

In the first nine months of the year, net profit was up 0.7 percent to 1.1 trillion pesos, compared with the 2017 period.