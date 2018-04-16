Surfing: Tyler through to Margaret River Pro quarter-finals after nearby shark attack

(Reuters) - Australia’s two-time world champion Tyler Wright put a nearby shark attack to the back of her mind as she progressed to the women’s quarter-finals of the Margaret River Pro on Monday.

The third stop of this year’s World Surf League (WSL) Championship was put on hold after the first three heats of round two due to a nearby shark attack at Gracetown in Western Australia, just 15 kilometers away from the event.

Two people were hurt in separate incidents, with one man airlifted to hospital for treatment.

Following discussion between local authorities, safety teams and the surfers, the organizers decided to restart the competition with added ski and drone presence.

Wright, the WSL champion for the past two seasons, overcame Paige Hareb of New Zealand with a score of 14.73 in round two before advancing past France’s Johanne Defay and Coco Ho of Hawaii in round three with 14.06.

At the close of round three, surf conditions deteriorated causing further competition to be postponed, including cancellation of any activity on Tuesday. A reassessment will be made on Wednesday.