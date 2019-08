MOSCOW (Reuters) - Surgutneftegaz (SNGS.MM), one of Russia’s largest oil producers, on Thursday reported a half-year loss of 15.52 billion roubles ($235 million) hurt by unfavorable foreign currency rates.

It reported a net profit of 390 billion roubles a year earlier.

First-half sales rose to 933.67 billion roubles from 856.75 billion, it said.