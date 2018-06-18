SurveyMonkey confidentially files for IPO

(Reuters) - U.S. online survey company SurveyMonkey on Monday said it had confidentially registered for an initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission, through its parent SVMK Inc.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined, the company said.

In May, sources told Reuters that SurveyMonkey had hired investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) to help lead preparations for an IPO.

The San Mateo, California-based company, which has around 3 million daily users, was previously run by Dave Goldberg, the late husband of Facebook Inc (FB.O) Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.

SurveyMonkey’s main investors include Alphabet’s CapitalG and Tiger Global Management.