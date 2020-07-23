Sustainalytics makes its data on 4,000 companies freely accessible

LONDON (Reuters) - Sustainalytics, a provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) information for investors, has made its ratings and data on more than 4,000 companies available to the public.

Businesses such as Sustainalytics assess companies on issues including board diversity and carbon emissions, among others, with their scores used by investors to help to determine which stocks and bonds to buy.

Sustainalytics, part of U.S. financial services firm Morningstar, said it had initially made its ratings public on Yahoo! Finance but is now making them freely accessible on its website.

This follows a similar step by rival MSCI last year and a broader drive for transparency in the sector.

“By making this data easily accessible and consumable, all financial market stakeholders can have visibility into the material ESG risks within companies,” Sustainalytics said in a statement on Thursday.