Suzuki Motor profit slides 32% as India demand slumps

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Suzuki Motor Corp. is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) reported on Tuesday a 32% fall in second-quarter operating profit, its smallest in nearly three years, as the automaker was stung by a slowdown in domestic output and a slump in India, its biggest market.

Japan’s fourth-largest automaker posted an operating profit of 55.9 billion yen ($514 million) for the July-September quarter, its weakest profit since the 2016 year-end quarter, but above a mean forecast for 44.87 billion yen from nine analysts according to Refinitiv data.

Last month, Suzuki slashed its full-year operating profit forecast by nearly 40% to 200 billion yen, a four-year low, as it takes a hit from measures to improve its final inspection system for cars sold in Japan, and slowing demand in India.

Known for its Swift and Baleno compact models, Suzuki has seen its sales slide in India for the past year or so, as a slowdown in the country’s economy has hit demand for cars.

India is a key market for Suzuki, which accounts for roughly half the passenger vehicles sold in India through a majority stake in the country’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MRTI.NS).