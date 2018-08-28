FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 28, 2018 / 6:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Swiss cartel watchdog declines to probe watchmakers over spare parts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss competition authority WEKO said on Tuesday it has declined to open a formal investigation into watchmakers including Swatch (UHR.S), LVMH (LVMH.PA) and Richemont (CFR.S) over the supply of spare parts for independent watch repair shops.

WEKO cited a separate European Commission examination of the same watchmakers that concluded that service-after-sales agreements were neither unacceptable nor an abuse of market dominance. An EU court has already rejected an appeal of that decision, WEKO said.

“No elements could be identified that would point to a conclusion that would differ from the one arrived at by the EU,” WEKO said in a statement.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.