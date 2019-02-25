Swatch says Samsung's smart watch faces breached its trademark

FILE PHOTO : The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swatch Group has filed a complaint against Samsung Electronics Co and Samsung Electronics America Inc, saying the two companies infringed its trademark on designs for downloadable smart watch faces.

The Swiss watchmaker said the Korean companies’ watch faces that “bear identical or virtually identical marks,” to the trademarks it owns and uses on its brands which include Longines, Omega, Swatch, and Tissot.

“This unabashed copying of the Trademarks can have only one purpose – to trade off the fame, reputation, and goodwill of the Swatch Group Companies’ products and marks built painstakingly over decades,” Swatch Group said in a filing to the court in the Southern District of New York.

Swatch, which has demanded a trial in the complaint which also alleges unfair competition and unfair business practices, was not immediately available for comment.

Samsung was also not immediately available to comment.